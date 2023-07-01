The Twins will place Lewis on the 10-day injured list after suffering a left oblique strain during Saturday's game against Baltimore, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After grabbing at his left side while running to first base, Lewis had to exit the game with a trainer in the third inning. No official move has been made yet, but Jose Miranda was scratched from Triple-A St. Paul's lineup Saturday, so it seems pretty close to a done deal at this point. Lewis was 8-for-20 with two RBI and two runs across his last five games entering Saturday, and he'll be eligible to return right after the All-Star break.