Lewis was invited to the Twins' big-league camp Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 2017 first-overall pick should eventually make a big impact at the highest level, though that's unlikely to come this season. The 20-year-old still has some things to prove in the minors, as he hit a mediocre .236/.290/.371 (94 wRC+) in 127 games at the High-A and Double-A levels. He looked far better in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .353/.411/.565 in 22 games.

