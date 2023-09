Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Reds.

Lewis took Connor Phillips deep for a monstrous 424-foot solo homer in the fourth inning. The former No. 1 pick continues his scorching September, during which he has hit .313 with six homers, 23 RBI and 15 runs over 64 at-bats. Lewis is slashing .308/.364/.551 on the season.