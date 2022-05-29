Manager Rocco Baldelli said Lewis will "probably" be placed on the injured list after leaving Sunday's game with right knee pain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lewis was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Sunday's contest, and he began experiencing knee pain after a collision with the wall in center field. The Twins have a doubleheader Tuesday and don't have a scheduled off day until June 6, so it could be difficult to keep the 22-year-old on the active roster for this week, even if he's expected to miss only a few days. The injury itself may not warrant a trip to the shelf, but Lewis could still end up on the injured list due to the timing of the injury.