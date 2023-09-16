Lewis went 1-for-2 with three walks, a grand slam, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Chicago's pitching staff wanted nothing to do with Lewis after he drove a Jesse Scholtens fastball over the fence in left field in the second inning with the bases loaded, giving Minnesota a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The 24-year-old third baseman also set a few different records with the blast. Per Joe Pollizze of MLB.com, his four grand slams in 2023 established a new franchise record for the Twins, while Sarah Langs of MLB.com notes that Lewis is the first player in MLB history with five slams among his first 16 career homers. His four grand slams in the last 18 games is also a new record, shattering the prior mark for the shortest such stretch -- 39 games by Don Mattingly in 1987. Lewis is putting together a massive September, slashing .288/.393/.615 through 14 games with five homers, 13 runs and 21 RBI as the Twins close in on an AL Central title.