Twins' Royce Lewis: Makes spring debut
Lewis (oblique) appeared in Wednesday's minor-league spring game and hit a linedrive double in his first at-bat, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.
He had been sidelined with an oblique injury, but is back to full health. Lewis appears to have added good weight this offseason and could be in for a power breakout. He should open the year at High-A, but could quickly earn a promotion to Double-A, where he figures to spend the bulk of the season.
