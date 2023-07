The Twins placed Lewis (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lewis will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break after suffering a left oblique strain in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Orioles. The Twins recalled Jose Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and he's expected to step in for Lewis as Minnesota's primary third baseman in the short term.