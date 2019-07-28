Twins' Royce Lewis: Moving to Double-A
Lewis was promoted to Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lewis had an uninspiring .238/.289/.376 slash line with 10 homers in 94 games with High-A Fort Myers, but he's looked much better over the last 22 games with an .831 OPS and five home runs in 101 plate appearances. The Twins' top prospect will look to carry over his recent success for the tail end of the season with the Blue Wahoos.
