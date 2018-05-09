Twins' Royce Lewis: On cruise control at Low-A
Lewis is hitting .373/.416/.434 with one home run, 10 steals (on 11 attempts) and a 10:6 K:BB in 89 plate appearances with Low-A Cedar Rapids.
Lewis, who doesn't turn 19 until June, is one of the youngest hitters in the Midwest League, yet has as many steals as strikeouts, so he is really not getting challenged by the pitching at this level. His .373 average is the fourth-highest mark in the league, illustrating that his hit tool is as advertised. He looks the part of a future five-category force, as he should grow into double-digit homer power as he matures. He should be promoted to High-A Fort Myers at some point in the coming weeks.
