Twins' Royce Lewis: Opens back with Cedar Rapids
Lewis will open the year back with Low-A Cedar Rapids.
A more aggressive organization may have sent Lewis, who hit .296/.363/.394 in 80 plate appearances with the Kernels last year, to High-A, but the Twins went the more rational route and sent him back to the Midwest League. It would not be surprising if he hit the ground running and forced a promotion to the Florida State League before he turns 19 on June 5.
