Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee bone bruise Monday.

After being recalled Sunday, Lewis suffered the knee injury while making a catch in the fourth inning and he will now be out for at least 10 days. The 22-year-old has produced a .300 average with two homers, four doubles, five RBI and five runs over 40 at-bats in 12 games with the Twins this season. Jose Miranda was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday to take his spot on the 26-man roster.