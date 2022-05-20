Lewis will start at third base for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis is a shortstop by trade, but that position is firmly blocked by Carlos Correa for now. He impressed in his brief debut while Correa was out with a finger injury, hitting .308/.325/.564 with a pair of homers in 11 games, but he nevertheless was sent to the minors upon Correa's return from the injured list. How often he features at other positions for St. Paul could give clues as to how quickly he'll return. While previous reports indicated he'd continue to primarily start at shortstop, he'll need to get experience at other positions if he's to play alongside Correa, so his start at shortstop Friday could indicate that the Twins want to prepare him for a flexible role.