Lewis (hamstring) played in a simulated game Wednesday at Target Field, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He even hit a homer, per Park. Lewis has made a swift recovery from the mild left hamstring strain he suffered last Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list when first eligible this Sunday, the final day of the regular season. The 24-year-old is a key potential run producer for the Twins as they head into the playoffs.