Lewis was cleared to resume walking without the aid of crutches July 12, three weeks after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Though he's still in the early stage of his rehab program, Lewis already appears to be progressing at a faster rate than he did in February 2021, when he first tore the ACL of the same knee. After getting surgery last February, Lewis didn't start walking until five and a half weeks later. Lewis ultimately received a clean bill of health ahead of spring training, but due to the timing of his latest surgery and its estimated 10-to-12-month recovery timeline, he's likely to spent at least the first few weeks of the 2023 campaign on the injured list. While the pair of knee surgeries are troubling for a player like Lewis who is speed-oriented, he has youth working in his favor and shouldn't be sidelined for a large chunk of the upcoming season if he manages to steer clear of any setbacks in the months to come.