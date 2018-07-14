Twins' Royce Lewis: Promoted to High-A
Lewis moved up to High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Lewis put together a solid .315/.368/.485 slash line with nine homers and 53 RBI over 75 games at Low-A Cedar Rapids in 2018. He appears to be firing on all cylinders after suffering a knee injury in mid-June.
