Twins' Royce Lewis: Promoted to Low-A
Lewis was promoted to Low-A Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Lewis has gotten off to a great start with the Twins' Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team, slashing .271/.390/.414 with 17 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 36 games, so he'll get a chance to duplicate that success at the next level. The first-round pick in the 2017 draft appears to be on a nice upward trend, but likely remains a couple years away from the big leagues.
