Lewis received an invitation to major-league spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 19-year-old split the 2018 season between low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Meyers, compiling a .292/.352/.451 slash line with 14 home runs, though he understandably saw a dip in production after being promoted in July. Nonetheless, the No.1 overall pick from the 2017 draft will have a chance to showcase him at spring training, though he should still begin the season at Fort Meyers or Double-A Chattanooga.

