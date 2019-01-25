Twins' Royce Lewis: Receives spring training invite
Lewis received an invitation to major-league spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 19-year-old split the 2018 season between low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Meyers, compiling a .292/.352/.451 slash line with 14 home runs, though he understandably saw a dip in production after being promoted in July. Nonetheless, the No.1 overall pick from the 2017 draft will have a chance to showcase him at spring training, though he should still begin the season at Fort Meyers or Double-A Chattanooga.
More News
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Homers twice in four-hit effort•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Promoted to High-A•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Hot at plate since suffering injury•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Team not concerned about knee injury•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Dealing with patellar tendinitis•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Dealing with minor knee issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...