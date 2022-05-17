Lewis will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Tuesday's game in Oakland.
Though MLB.com initially reported that Carlos Correa (finger) was on track to make his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Twins will instead wait at least one more day before adding the star shortstop back to the mix. That clears the way for Lewis to man shortstop for the 11th game in a row, after the star rookie continued to impress in Monday's 3-1 win by reaching base on a double and a walk while coming around to score twice. He's now submitted a .763 OPS over his first 36 big-league plate appearances, giving him a compelling case to stick around with the Twins as a super-utility player once Correa is reinstated.