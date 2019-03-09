Twins' Royce Lewis: Resumes batting practice
Lewis (oblique) took batting practice Saturday, noting afterward that he felt no lingering soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Lewis backed up his optimism about his own health by hitting off a tee in the cage after the BP session, per Miller. With Lewis having resumed swinging a day after taking fielding drills, he looks to have just about moved past the strained oblique that surfaced just over two weeks earlier. It's possible that he re-enters the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup at some point within the next week, though an assignment to minor-league camp may come beforehand.
