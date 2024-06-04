The Twins activated Lewis (quadricep) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Lewis is ready to go following an absence of nearly 10 weeks due to a strained right quad. The 24-year-old went 4-for-23 with an 8:1 K:BB over 24 plate appearances during a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul. Per Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins have instructed Lewis to run at less than full speed in hopes that it will give him a better chance of staying healthy. While that could put a bit of a damper on his stolen-base outlook, it's not a big part of Lewis' game, anyway, as he's totaled just six steals in 71 career games. Lewis will regain his role as the Twins' everyday third baseman, with Jose Miranda likely to now see reps in the designated hitter spot and/or first base.