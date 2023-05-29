The Twins reinstated Lewis (knee) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Minnesota is adding some reinforcements to its lineup ahead of Monday's series opener in Houston, as Lewis and outfielder Max Kepler (hamstring) are both returning from the IL. Manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't gone into specifics about his plans for Lewis, but the 24-year-old should get the chance to play on at least a semi-regular basis after he looked fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season during his recent eight-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul. While seeing time at both third base and shortstop, Lewis slashed .333/.371/.727 with four home runs and two stolen bases across 35 plate appearances. The five-category upside he brings to the table makes Lewis worth at least a cursory pickup if he's available on the waiver wire, even in shallower leagues.
