Lewis (leg) started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base Tuesday in Low-A Cedar Rapids' 7-0 win over Kane County.

Lewis departed Sunday's game against Wisconsin after awkwardly stepping on first base, but his return to the field two days later in addition to his successful steal attempt suggest that the leg injury won't slow him going forward. The 19-year-old has been exceptional at Cedar Rapids this season, posting a .764 OPS while recording steals in 16 of his 17 tries.