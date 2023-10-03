Lewis (hamstring) is expected to be listed on Minnesota's roster for its upcoming Wild Card Series against Toronto, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis sounded unsure about his availability when speaking with media earlier in the day, but Hayes notes that he demonstrated his health during Monday's workout. Hayes also acknowledged that it's likely Lewis will be limited to the DH role, but it would still be a big boost for the Twins to get his bat back in the starting nine. Expect the official roster to be revealed Tuesday morning.