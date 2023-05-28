Lewis (knee) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis tore his ACL in June of 2022 and was forced to begin the season on the 60-day IL, but he began a rehab assignment in early May and will return from the IL when first eligible. Over 10 rehab games between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, he slashed .333/.395/.692 with four homers, two doubles, 11 RBI, 10 runs and four steals.