Lewis went 1-for-6 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Lewis put the Twins on the comeback trail with his sixth-inning slam to cut the deficit to 5-4. He's gone 7-for-25 (.280) with three homers and seven RBI over his last six games. The infielder is at a .312/.358/.500 slash line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases over 37 contests this season. He's been a regular since returning from an oblique injury Aug. 15, primarily seeing time at third base and designated hitter.