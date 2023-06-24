Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Tigers.

Lewis got the Twins on the board in the second inning with a homer off lefty Joey Wentz. He's now up to four home runs and a steal to go along with a .315/.333/.507 slash line, though he's also struck out 21 times in just 73 at-bats. Expect the 24-year-old to be in the lineup more often than not -- the Twins will continue to build in occasional off days after multiple tears of the same ACL interrupted Lewis' development as a prospect.