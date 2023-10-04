Lewis went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Lewis provided all the offense in this contest, as he had Kevin Gausman's number from the start and made sure to take advantage in both the first and third innings. The rookie third baseman had been on a power binge of sorts heading into the postseason, with five home runs in his 15 games to close out the regular season. During that span, he slashed .315/.422/.630 with 12 runs and 19 RBI.