Lewis (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis has been sidelined since July 1 with the left oblique strain. He will probably get evaluated after each game, and it could be a matter of days before he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. With Edouard Julien, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa playing regularly in the infield, it's possible Lewis will return to a utility role, but the fact that the Twins don't have an everyday designated hitter could allow him to still see plenty of action.