Twins' Royce Lewis: Starts taking infield
Lewis (oblique) has started to take balls in the infield, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lewis suffered an oblique strain in late February. He's still technically in big league camp, but he's unlikely to appear in a major league spring game. He still has plenty of time before the minor-league season begins to get over this issue, but it's worth monitoring since a setback could sidetrack his season.
