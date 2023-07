Lewis was pulled from Saturday's game against Baltimore due to a left oblique strain, Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reports.

Lewis was grabbing at his left side while running to first base on a groundout in the third inning and had to be replaced at third base by Kyle Farmer. The severity of his injury is unclear, though an IL stint is certainly possible. The 24-year-old infielder is slashing .333/.361/.484 on the season through 97 plate appearances.