Lewis was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lewis was a non-roster invitee during spring training, but an MRI during intake testing revealed a torn ACL that should force him to miss the entire 2021 campaign. The 21-year-old will undergo surgery Friday with a recovery timeline between nine and 12 months. Lewis is one of the top prospects in Minnesota's system and has displayed impressive talent in the minors, but his major-league debut will now have to wait until at least 2022.