Lewis has been called up from Triple-A St. Paul and will start at shortstop Friday against the A's, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With Carlos Correa suffering a broken finger after getting hit by a pitch in Thursday's game, Lewis was the logical option to take over at shortstop. The Twins' No. 1 overall prospect and the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Lewis has been one of the best stories in the minors this year, hitting .310/.427/.560 with three home runs, eight steals on nine attempts, a 15.5 BB% and an 18.4 K% in 103 plate appearances at Triple-A. He missed last year with a torn ACL and has come back better than ever at the plate. Correa will likely miss at least several weeks. If Lewis holds his own, he could remain up once Correa is activated, as he is capable of playing any position on the field.