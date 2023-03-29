Lewis (knee) has been taking live at-bats in Florida and will soon advance to baserunning, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis was placed on the 60-day injured list back in February as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The current belief is that he could be ready to begin appearing in extended spring training games around mid-April. A lengthy minor-league rehab assignment would then follow. The 23-year-old infielder may be an option for the major-league roster in early June if all continues to go well.