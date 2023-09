Lewis (hamstring) was swinging a bat Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined by a strained hamstring since Sept. 20, so his relatively quick return to swinging a bat is an encouraging sign. Lewis will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list on the final day of the regular season Sunday, though it remains to be seen if he's expected to be healthy by that point.