Lewis will continue to develop as a shortstop for now, although he has really impressed the Twins with his brief stints in center field, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Essentially, it sounds like the Twins will keep Lewis at shortstop until they are forced to move him elsewhere, and they have a lot of faith in him being a quality defensive center fielder in short order if he ends up moving to the grass. Lewis also played third base and second base in the Arizona Fall League, which adds to his defensive versatility. More important for fantasy purposes is how Lewis develops at the plate. He hit .200 with two home runs, seven strikeouts and zero walks in 25 plate appearances in big-league camp after taking home MVP honors in the AFL. Lewis clearly needs more time -- likely a full season -- at Double-A and Triple-A before he is ready for the majors.