Twins' Royce Lewis: To focus on shortstop in 2020
Lewis will continue to develop as a shortstop for now, although he has really impressed the Twins with his brief stints in center field, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Essentially, it sounds like the Twins will keep Lewis at shortstop until they are forced to move him elsewhere, and they have a lot of faith in him being a quality defensive center fielder in short order if he ends up moving to the grass. Lewis also played third base and second base in the Arizona Fall League, which adds to his defensive versatility. More important for fantasy purposes is how Lewis develops at the plate. He hit .200 with two home runs, seven strikeouts and zero walks in 25 plate appearances in big-league camp after taking home MVP honors in the AFL. Lewis clearly needs more time -- likely a full season -- at Double-A and Triple-A before he is ready for the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.