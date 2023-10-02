Lewis (hamstring) acknowledged that he's uncertain if he'll be available to play Tuesday in Game 1 of the Twins' wild-card round series with the Blue Jays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis made his final appearance of the regular season Sept. 19 before landing on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. He was able to take part in simulated games last week, but he said Monday that he still isn't yet running at 100 percent. Even though speed is a big component of Lewis' game, the 24-year-old has been one of the Twins' more productive batters when healthy, so he could still be activated for the wild-card round to serve as a designated hitter. The Twins will likely re-evaluate Lewis early Tuesday before deciding on his status for the upcoming three-game series.