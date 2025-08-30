Lewis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 7-4 win over the Padres on Friday.

The homer was Lewis' ninth of the season and his fourth of the month. The oft-injured slugger is trying to end the season on a high note, and fantasy managers in need of pop in shallow leagues should give him a look. Over his last 11 outings (40 at-bats), Lewis is slashing .250/.318/.575 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI.