Lewis is starting in center field for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota initially indicated Lewis would remain at shortstop after being demoted to St. Paul on May 18, but he's now also seen action at third base, left field and center field. The 22-year-old hit .308/.325/.564 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBI across his first 11 big-league games, but he was sent back to Triple-A once Carlos Correa returned from the injured list. Lewis is gearing up to rejoin the Twins in a utility role at some point, though it's unclear when exactly that may happen.