Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Delivers three-hit effort

Kreidler went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kreidler was in the lineup versus a right-hander for the second game in a row, at the expense of Tristan Gray. With three hits in each of his last two games, Kreidler may be gaining some momentum for a stretch in the lineup at shortstop. On the season, he's hitting .295 with a .920 OPS, four home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and two triples over 89 plate appearances. He was also caught stealing Sunday -- he's 0-for-3 on the basepaths this year.