Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Plates four in win

Kreidler went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kreidler had a big effort from the bottom of the lineup. The utility man has had trouble getting into the lineup lately, starting just three of the last eight games. He's hitting a .296 (8-for-27) in June with four extra-base hits and nine RBI over 16 games. Overall, he's batting .270 with an .892 OPS, four home runs, two triples, three doubles, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored across 85 plate appearances. Kreidler isn't being strictly platooned, but he's more likely to get into the lineup versus southpaws.