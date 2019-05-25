Gonsalves is dealing with a stress reaction in his elbow/forearm and will be shut down indefinitely, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

His UCL is reportedly in tact, so it will be a period of rest before he is reexamined, likely sometime in June. Gonsalves made just one start this season in between injuries, walking five in two innings in that outing for Triple-A Rochester. It's possible that he will get right and eventually earn a promotion to the majors this season, but there is little recent evidence to suggest he will be a quality big-league starter, so he may have to settle for a bullpen role.