Rogers was unavailable to pitch Tuesday against the Mariners due to a minor back injury, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rogers hasn't pitched since throwing two innings Thursday at Cleveland, but it's unclear if that's when he sustained the injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for the 28-year-old and he should be considered day-to-day. Trevor May -- not Blake Parker -- was called upon for the save in his absence Tuesday.