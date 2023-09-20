Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday but he is not in the lineup against the Reds, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) landing on the 10-day injured list and Royce Lewis (hamstring) also ailing, Willi Castro's services may be needed more on the dirt than in the outfield, so Larnach will offer some short-term outfield depth. Larnach is slashing .307/.411/.536 with seven home runs and a 26.3 percent strikeout rate in 140 at-bats since getting optioned to Triple-A on July 27.