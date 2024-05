Larnach went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Royals.

This marked Larnach's second straight start hitting leadoff, casting Edouard Julien into the eighth spot. The 27-year-old outfielder extended the Twins lead to five with a monstrous 441-foot, three-run homer off Royals starter Alec Marsh in the fifth inning. Overall, Larnach is slashing .270/.333/.427 in 99 plate appearances this season.