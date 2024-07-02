Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit.
With southpaw Tarik Skubal starting for the Tigers on Tuesday, Larnach will yield to Willi Castro in left field. Larnach is 3-for-11 with a two-run homer across his last three games.
