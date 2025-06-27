Larnach went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 10-1 victory over Seattle.

Larnach broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a 421-foot blast off Emerson Hancock, his 12th homer this season. The 28-year-old Larnach has been swinging the bat well, going 7-for-20 with a pair of homers in his last five games. Overall, he's slashing .259/.328/.436 with 43 runs scored and 39 RBI through 315 plate appearances this year.