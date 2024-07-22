Larnach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Larnach will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Matt Wallner and Edouard Julien while the Phillies send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill for the series opener. Reserve catcher Jair Camargo will get a turn as the Twins' designated hitter while Larnach sits.
