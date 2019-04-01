Larnach will begin the 2019 season at High-A Fort Myers.

A 2018 first-round selection, Larnach finished his first season of pro ball at Low-A Cedar Rapids, where he slashed .297/.373/.505 in 102 plate appearances. The small -- albeit successful -- sample of action in the Midwest League was enough for Larnach to convince the Twins he was ready for a jump up in competition. He'll be joined in the Florida State League by Minnesota's No. 1 prospect, shortstop Royce Lewis.

More News
Our Latest Stories