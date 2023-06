Larnach went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

His seventh-inning shot off Bowden Francis got the Twins on the board and set the stage for a late comeback. Larnach's homer was his sixth of the year while the steal was his first, and the 26-year-old collected his first hits since returning from a bout of pneumonia June 6.