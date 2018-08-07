Larnach has been promoted to Low-A Cedar Rapids, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Larnach, Minnesota's 2018 first-round draft pick, hit .300 with two home runs and an .872 OPS in 17 games for Elizabethton in the rookie Appalachian League. It's not surprising to see the college player from Oregon State quickly move out of rookie ball, but it's still encouraging to see him get his professional career off to a good start.

